Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Reaches $6.15 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $12,777.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

