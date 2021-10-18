Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 15.9% in the second quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 377,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

FHI stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.