Feellike Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,300.52 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00066605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00102361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,348.69 or 0.99905171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.77 or 0.06077116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00023743 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.