Fera Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,386.00 (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Fera has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $8,386.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fera has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Fera Coin Profile

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies . Fera’s official website is www.ferastrategies.com

Buying and Selling Fera

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

