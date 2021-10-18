Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in September

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.