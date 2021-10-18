Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,448,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 3,138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 365.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. It operates through the Logistics and Light Manufacturing segments. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

