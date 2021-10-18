Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,448,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 3,138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 365.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.44.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
