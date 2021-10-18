Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,749,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 247,547 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11,699.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,193,000.

FTEC opened at $124.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $127.05.

