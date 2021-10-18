Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) versus Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Critical Review

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity National Information Services and Cypress Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 5 8 1 2.71 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus price target of $165.54, suggesting a potential upside of 34.55%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Cypress Environmental Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 6.05 $158.00 million $5.46 22.53 Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.11 -$1.41 million ($0.01) -176.00

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Environmental Partners. Cypress Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 0.69% 7.62% 4.49% Cypress Environmental Partners -3.34% -5,487.48% -4.24%

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

