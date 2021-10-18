Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Set at C$13.50 by Scotiabank

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) received a C$13.50 price objective from research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s previous close.

FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.18. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$817,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,634,400.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

