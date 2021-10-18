Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.