Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $8.56 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

