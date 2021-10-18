Financial Analysis: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) vs. Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Banco Bradesco pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.25 million 2.15 $4.36 million N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.96 $3.21 billion $0.37 10.57

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Commercial National Financial and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33

Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 25.92% N/A N/A Banco Bradesco 20.84% 17.20% 1.54%

Risk & Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

