Financial Analysis: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sintx Technologies and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 52.76 -$7.03 million N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sintx Technologies and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 118.25%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -2,338.18% -36.59% -30.47% NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

