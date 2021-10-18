Financial Survey: Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

54.7% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Membership Collective Group and Red Rock Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Red Rock Resorts 0 2 8 0 2.80

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus price target of $45.90, suggesting a potential downside of 20.06%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts 6.45% 41.53% 6.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Red Rock Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts $1.18 billion 5.65 -$150.40 million ($0.08) -717.75

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Rock Resorts.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.