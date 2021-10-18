FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $68.81 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 786,947,079 coins and its circulating supply is 360,169,544 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

