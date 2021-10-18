FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FEYE. TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.86 million. Research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,170 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 38.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 211,894 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after buying an additional 232,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.