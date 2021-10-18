First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Trading 3.4% Higher

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.