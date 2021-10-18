First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCXXF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $14.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.