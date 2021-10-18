First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCXXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

