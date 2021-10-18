First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Stock Price Up 10.8%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT)’s stock price rose 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc engages in the provision of community banking services. It specializes in retail and commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citrus Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citrus Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.