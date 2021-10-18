First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Down 21.0% in September

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $23.57 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

