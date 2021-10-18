First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases 70,643 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,643 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx comprises approximately 2.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 3.77% of OptimizeRx worth $41,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $1,270,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,261,014 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $84.55 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 705.17 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

