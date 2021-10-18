First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in September

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.