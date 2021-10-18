First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $5,500,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.