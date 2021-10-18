First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Papa John’s International comprises approximately 3.0% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Papa John’s International worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PZZA opened at $121.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

