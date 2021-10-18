First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 95,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Progyny accounts for about 0.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 28.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $7,375,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 136.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after buying an additional 440,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,221,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.99 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.