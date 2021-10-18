First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Down 25.2% in September

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.78. 1,243,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.