First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $61.38. Approximately 47,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 144,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 71.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 77,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 348.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 169.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 178,480 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

