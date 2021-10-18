First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
FV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.04. 82,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
