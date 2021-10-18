First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FIF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.92. 3,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

