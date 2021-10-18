First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 13.00% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 185,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 42,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $33.09 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26.

