First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Up 33.9% in September

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,781,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,232,000 after acquiring an additional 654,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 214,801 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,078,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 251,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 163,854 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $8,374,000.

NASDAQ QCLN opened at $67.16 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

