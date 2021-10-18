First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
