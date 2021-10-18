First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 19.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

