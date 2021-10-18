First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Up 28.7% in September

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYFW traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $230.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. Research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

