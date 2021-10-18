FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 748,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,386,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.53. 156,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $89.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

