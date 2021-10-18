FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of FirstEnergy worth $56,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

