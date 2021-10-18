Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Sells $1,085,500.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.11. 109,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,244. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

