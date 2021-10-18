Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.19

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 2990068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.38. The firm has a market cap of C$769.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

