Flamingo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.61 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $74.26 million and approximately $39.61 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00101715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.07 or 1.00249300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.45 or 0.06070564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023689 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.