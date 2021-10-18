FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLT opened at $272.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

