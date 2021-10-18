Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN):
- 10/12/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 10/12/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 10/12/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
- 10/12/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/11/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.
- 10/6/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/21/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/20/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/31/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/30/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.32. 70,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,372. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $468.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.35.
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.
