FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Down 0.3%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 23,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 53,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,652,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,691 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the period.

