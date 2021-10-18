FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.33 and last traded at $73.60. 49,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 16,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C J Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 190,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

