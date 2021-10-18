FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading 0.3% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.75 and last traded at $175.75. 1,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

