FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Down 0.4%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.57 and last traded at $56.76. Approximately 35,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 137,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 155,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $7,993,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

