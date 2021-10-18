Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of FLXS opened at $30.24 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $206.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexsteel Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 2,672.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Flexsteel Industries worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

