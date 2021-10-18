FLO (FLO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

