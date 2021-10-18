Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,596,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLYW opened at $51.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

