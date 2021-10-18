FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of FMC worth $31,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,858,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,276,000 after buying an additional 100,837 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

NYSE FMC opened at $92.45 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.