Fmr LLC Acquires 346,942 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,942 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.46% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $129,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,729,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after buying an additional 160,234 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $14,443,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 336,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $103.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

